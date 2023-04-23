HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville native and University of Missouri senior Kobe Brown has declared for the NBA draft, while keeping his college eligibility.

Brown plans to go through predraft workouts and interviews and attend the NBA Combine but can withdraw and return to Mizzou for his fifth year of college play by May 31 if he chooses.

This past season was Brown’s best year with the Tigers yet. The former Lee High School star set career highs in points, steals and assists. He averaged nearly 16 points a game while shooting 45 percent from three.

Brown was a first-team All-SEC selection as he led the Tigers to an SEC Tournament Semifinals appearance and their first NCAA Tournament Appearance since