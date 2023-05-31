(WHNT) — Former Lee standout Kobe Brown is following his dreams to go pro and keeping his name in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Missouri star is a projected second-round pick and announced that he will be keeping his name in the draft and forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

In his announcement, Brown said the past four years at Mizzou have been some of the best of his life and he’s thankful for his teammates, coaches and fans but added it’s time for him to chase his dream of playing in the NBA.

Brown averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 45.5% from three and was a top-five player in the SEC this past season.