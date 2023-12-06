(WHNT) — A Major League pitcher with ties to the area is on the move once again.

Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel on the verge of signing a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports.

The former Lee High School standout will enter 14th season of Major League Baseball.

This past season, Kimbrel earned his 400th career save as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta drafted Kimbrel out of Wallace State in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Kimbrel played in Atlanta from 2010-2014 where he recorded 186 saves and became the Braves all-time saves leader, a record he still holds.

Kimbrel’s resume includes a World Series Championship in 2018 with the Red Sox, and twice being named NL Reliever of the Year (2014, 2017). He was the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year. He is an eight-time all-star and led the NL in saves from 2011-2014.

Over his career, Kimbrel has struck out 1,192 batters and holds a 2.40 career earned run average.

The Orioles need relief pitching this upcoming season as the club’s closer, Felix Bautista, will be out for the entire season after having Tommy John surgery.