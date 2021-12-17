Huntsville native JuVaughn Harrison wins prestigious track & field award

(WHNT) — Huntsville native and former Columbia standout JuVaughn Harrison won college track and field’s most prestigious award, the Bowerman.

Harrison entered the night as one of three finalists along with Cole Hocker and Turner Washington, but one separated himself from the rest.

The Bowerman was first given out in 2009 and is the namesake of former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman. It is presented yearly to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track and field athletes in the nation.

It was Mr. Jumps walking up to the stage capping off an incredible collegiate career with another award.

Four NCAA titles in one year, representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics in the long jump and high jump, and now this. 2021 is the year of JuVaughn Harrison.