TROY, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville native Jon Sumrall and Troy University have agreed to a new four-year contract that keeps the Grissom High grad in charge of the Trojans through 2026.

“When we appointed Coach Sumrall in December 2021, we challenged him to return TROY football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference,” Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said. “It didn’t take long, as the 2022 season was the best in our FBS history, crowned by our first Sun Belt Championship Game win, a victory in the Cure Bowl and a ranking of 19th in the final AP Poll. Coach Sumrall’s leadership will take our football program to even greater levels of success. I am certain the best is yet to come for Troy University football.”

Sumrall led Troy to a 12-2 record, Sun Belt Conference championship and victory over No. 21 UTSA in the Cure Bowl, the only bowl matchup featuring two conference champions. The Trojans ended the season on an 11-game winning streak, second only to National Champion Georgia.

The Trojans were undefeated at home, including a dominant 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. Troy finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, its first-ever postseason ranking in a national poll and appeared in the College Football Playoff Poll for the first time in program history.

“Last year was an amazing accomplishment for everyone associated with Troy Football and was the product of relentless effort from our players and staff, athletic administration and university leaders,” Sumrall said. “Ginny and I are very thankful to Chancellor Hawkins and Athletics Director Brent Jones for believing in our vision and to the Troy Community for the love and support they continue to show this program. This represents an investment in the future of Troy Football for our players, coaches and staff.”