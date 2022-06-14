HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville native and Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall is making a trip up to the 256 on Saturday.

The Troy athletic department made Huntsville one of their 10 stops on the 10th annual Trojan Tour, which is a way for the staff and coaches to visit their fans on their home turf and connect on a personal level.

Sumrall, a graduate from Grissom High School, can’t wait to make a stop back in his hometown.

“I don’t get back home to Huntsville as much as I’d like to because I stay pretty busy, but it’ll be a great opportunity to get back,” Sumrall said. “Any time I can get there I love it. It’s such a special place to me because there are so many people there that helped invest in my life, who support me and helped me become who I am today so it’s always fun to get back to North Alabama.”

Of course, Sumrall will get the chance to see some family and friends in North Alabama, but he’ll also be talking football and Sumrall is pumped for his first season leading the Trojans.

“I think you’re going to see a football team that plays with great energy, effort, enthusiasm and passion,” Sumrall said. “I think you’re going to see a team that gives everything they’ve got from an effort standpoint. I hope you also see a team that’s well coached and detailed and disciplined in how we play the game. We’ve got a long way to go to get there luckily we’ve still got a couple of months before game one. Our guys are hard at work and we want to play every game for it’s value and give each game our best effort.”

Coach Sumrall’s stop in Huntsville will be at Baumhower’s Victory Grille at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.