Huntsville native Jon Sumrall introduced as new head football coach at Troy

TROY, Ala. – Huntsville native and former Grissom standout Jon Sumrall has landed his first head coaching job and it’s back in his home state.

Sumrall has been named the 23rd head coach of the Troy Trojans. Sumrall returns to Troy after spending three seasons (2015-17) as the assistant head coach on Neal Brown’s staff.

Most recently, Sumrall coached at his alma mater, Kentucky, as the program’s inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

“Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family,” Sumrall said. “I am humbled and extremely grateful to Dr. Hawkins, Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can’t wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level.”

Sumrall takes over the program following a 5-7 2021 season with a 3-5 mark in conference play.

“Jon Sumrall exceeded all the criteria we had when searching for a new leader for our football program,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said. “He is a proven winner and a dynamic recruiter that will continue to build upon our championship legacy. In Jon, we have a leader who is energetic, intense and brings a level of passion that is unmatched. He fully understands our championship expectations and has a comprehensive plan to take Troy Football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Ginny, Sam, Sadie, Stella and Selah back to Troy, and I know our community is excited to welcome them with open arms. I have no doubt Jon Sumrall is the right man to lead us into a new era of Troy Football.”

The Huntsville native was a two-time all-state performer and a four-year letter winner at Grissom High School.

