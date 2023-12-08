DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Troy head coach and Huntsville native Jon Sumrall is officially heading back to New Orleans to lead the Green Wave.

Tulane University announced Sumrall had taken the deal Friday afternoon.

Sumrall will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Yulman Stadium.

The 41-year-old coach was the former co-defensive coordinator at Tulane from 2012 to 2014.

During Sumrall’s time at Troy, he has led the Trojans in back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships and was 23-4 the last two seasons.

Sumrall interviewed at Tulane for the head coaching job on Wednesday, December 6. He will be the 42nd head coach for the Green Wave.

News 19’s sister station WGNO assisted with this article.