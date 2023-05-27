ATLANTA, GA. (WHNT) – Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel made history Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Kimbrel picked up his 400th career save in the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 victory over the Braves.

With the save, Kimbrel becomes just the eighth major league pitcher to have 400 or more saves in baseball history. Kimbrel joins Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), Lee Smith (478), Francisco Rodríguez (437), John Franco (424), Billy Wagner (422) and Kenley Jansen (401) on the 400 career saves list.

The former Lee High School standout earned his 400th career save in the place where he began his career.

Atlanta drafted Kimbrel out of Wallace State in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Kimbrel played in Atlanta from 2010-2014 where he recorded 186 saves and became the Braves all-time saves leader, a record he still holds.

Following his time in Atlanta, Kimbrel has bounced around the league playing for the Padres, Red Sox, Cubs, White Sox, Dodgers and now the Phillies.

Kimbrel’s resume includes a World Series Championship in 2018 with the Red Sox, twice being named NL Reliever of the Year (2014, 2017). He was the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year. He is an eight-time all-star and led the NL in saves from 2011-2014.

Over his career, Kimbrel has struck out 1,128 batters and holds a 2.40 career earned run average.

Kimbrel’s 400th save only solidifies what is likely a Hall of Fame career from the former Lee High and Wallace State star.