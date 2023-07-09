PHILADELPHIA. (WHNT) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel’s season continues to get better.

The Huntsville native picked up his 400th career save on May 26 and now is heading to the MLB all-star game for the ninth time in his career.

Kimbrel was announced to the National League roster Saturday evening and will join his Phillies teammate Nick Castellanos in Seattle for the midsummer classic on July 11.

The former Lee High School standout adds yet another accomplishment to a loaded career resume.

Atlanta drafted Kimbrel out of Wallace State in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Kimbrel played in Atlanta from 2010-2014 where he recorded 186 saves and became the Braves all-time saves leader, a record he still holds.

Following his time in Atlanta, Kimbrel has bounced around the league playing for the Padres, Red Sox, Cubs, White Sox, Dodgers and now the Phillies.

Kimbrel’s resume includes a World Series Championship in 2018 with the Red Sox, twice being named NL Reliever of the Year (2014, 2017). He was the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year. Kimbrell led the NL in saves from 2011-2014 and currently holds 408 career saves.

In his 14th season, Kimbrel continues to solidify what is likely a Hall of Fame career from the former Lee High and Wallace State star.