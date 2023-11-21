COLUMBIA, MO. (WHNT) — Huntsville native Kaleb Brown will miss the remainder of the college basketball season due to a stress reaction in his shin.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates announced the injury on Tuesday, calling the decision to redshirt Brown ‘difficult.’

“Kaleb was our most improved player this summer and to best protect his future, I made the difficult decision to have him redshirt this season due to his stress reaction,” said Gates.

Brown is in his third season with the Tigers and was looking to break into the Tigers’ rotation of minutes.

While Brown’s return this season wasn’t ruled out, Gates believes it is best for him long-term to remain out the remainder of the season.

“There was a chance he could have returned this year but in order to ensure his long-term development and eligibility, we thought it was important to avoid any risks and get back to 100 percent with his future as the top priority,” said Gates. “We know that this will only be a small disruption in a great basketball career and look forward to him returning to full health at Mizzou.”

In 2021, Brown won the 5A State Player of the Year at Lee High School in route to a 5A State Championship for the Generals.

Kaleb’s older brother, Kobe Brown, also played at Missouri where he was an All-SEC First Team selection and got drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.