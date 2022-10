MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Huntsville High baseball standout Brewer Hicklen is coming off of a breakout campaign with the Kansas City Royals organization in 2022, but now that he’s in the offseason he’s gearing up for his fifth annual baseball camp.

The Brewer Hicklen Baseball Camp Presented by Academy Sports will be held at Bob Jones High School from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

For more registration information, you can visit Hicklen’s camp website.