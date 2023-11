HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville native Brewer Hicklen is officially on the move, as the Milwaukee Brewers signed the outfielder to a minor league contract on Monday with an invitation to the MLB camp.

The Huntsville High graduate was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft and played in the organization until the 2023 season.

On August 23, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.