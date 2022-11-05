MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Most young athletes have their favorite players or role models that they look up to and try to learn from, and it’s even better when those role models are local. On Saturday, over 100 kids got to learn from some of the baseball pros who call North Alabama home, as Brewer Hicklen hosted his fifth annual youth baseball camp.

The Huntsville High School alum spent the morning with local six through 14-year old baseball players helping them work on different hitting, fielding and pitching techniques.

Joining him where Buckhorn grad and Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, along with Hazel Green’s own Jordan Beck who is part of the Colorado Rockies organization.

Hicklen said he loves being able to give back to his hometown, teaching the kids lessons on and off the field and helping them dream big just like he did when he was their age.

“It is special because so many people in this hometown have supported me, have really propelled me to where I am today and so I’m just trying to pass that forward to these guys and hopefully, eventually when some of these guys make it to the big leagues they’ll be able to pass that to the next generation as well. I dreamed as a kid to be where I am one day and I realized when I got there that life is bigger than baseball. It’s important for us to dream big but it’s also important for us to realize the impact that we have on people is much greater than the impact that we’ll ever have playing the game of baseball,” Hicklen said.

“Kids just wanting to live a dream, at the end of the day, that’s what they’re all here for, they want to live out so for me and the kids, it’s a dream come true,” Beck added.

This year’s camp sold out right away as the kids were eager to learn from their local pros.