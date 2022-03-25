HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville native Au’Diese Toney has been dreaming of this moment his entire life. As a young kid, he would flip on the television and watch the NCAA Tournament with his family. Now, he has turned that dream into his reality. After beating Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, Toney and the Arkansas Razorbacks are just three wins away from cutting down the nets in New Orleans.

Toney has been a force on the defensive end in Arkansas’ tournament run. In round two he held New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen to just 12 points. That was two days after Allen dropped 37 in the Aggies’ first round upset of UConn. In the Sweet 16, Toney had the game-sealing block as the Razorbacks went on to beat 1-seed Gonzaga.

Toney played high school basketball at Columbia for two years before moving to North Carolina. Regardless of where he goes or the team he plays for, Huntsville will always hold a special place in his heart.

“It’s home it’s nothing else to it,” said Toney.

“It was the hardest decision to make to leave but it was decisions all for benefiting myself and what I want in life. That’s what made the person I am the people, the competition around there like it made me the person I am, the player I am today. I just want to be able to give back to my community one day you know?”

Toney and the Razorbacks square off with 2-seed Duke in the Elite 8, Saturday at 7:49 p.m.

Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com