HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grant Hill, who played football at Huntsville High School and later for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has died.

The University of Alabama announced Hill’s passing Tuesday afternoon. No other details were given.

Grant Hill was a wonderful teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this devastating time. pic.twitter.com/OJiNHdo9bU — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 2, 2021

Hill, a Huntsville High graduate, signed with the Crimson Tide in 2013 and got playing time in his freshman and sophomore seasons at offensive tackle.