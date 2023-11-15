MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Twelve athletes, coaches and officials spanning across five different sports make up the Class of 2024 for the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame.

The members of the Class of 2024 are: Ron Alexander (softball officiating), Andy Blackston (basketball coach), Greg Brown (basketball coach), Kenneth Darby (football), Annette Fletcher (basketball), Ruthie Hambrick (softball), Kathy Hauff (tennis), Ramzee Robinson (football), Jay Scherer (basketball), Angie Stafford (volleyball), Clifford Toney (football) and Brawnski Towns (football coach).

The Special Achievement Award will be presented to Bobby Pierce, a former University of Alabama baseball player who started the UAH baseball program and later led Troy to four NCAA tournaments. Pierce was 276-108 at UAH and had 450 wins at Troy.

The Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Von Braun Center. The class of 2024 was selected by a vote of the Hall of Fame board of directors based on nominations from the public.