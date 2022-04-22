HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Sports Commission along with Rally Volleyball, Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau and City of Huntsville is hosting the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Beach Volleyball Championship this weekend.

The North Alabama Lions compete in the ASUN, so they’re in town in search of a conference championship.

The Lions are the 6th seed in Pool B; UNA finished day one undefeated after beating Jacksonville State 4-1 and Central Arkansas 3-2.

The ASUN Championship continues through Monday afternoon at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex.