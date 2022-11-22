HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville’s Morgan Slaton will be headed down I-65 for college as he signed to golf at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) on Tuesday.

Slaton started golfing at the age of 12 and has been part of the Huntsville High golf team since he was in seventh grade. Now, he says he’s excited to stay in his home state to continue his athletic career.

“It was always a school that I really wanted to go to, a bunch of friends that are already there playing. I looked at a bunch of schools in the state of Alabama, that’s really where I wanted to stay and just to represent my state in junior golf and now at the college level, it’s a fun thing,” Slaton said.

