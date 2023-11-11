HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — MLB free agent and Huntsville high graduate Brewer Hicklen hosted his sixth annual youth baseball camp at Bob Jones High School on Saturday.

He worked with kids covering all the bases from defensive drills, batting practice and some basic fundamentals.

He was joined by other homegrown talents including Huntsville High’s Javier Vaz, who is a part of the Kansas City Royals system, and Hazel Green’s Josh Beck, who is a part of the Colorado Rockies system.

And for Hicklen who has been putting this camp together for a couple of years, he aims to provide these campers with lessons applicable to both on and off the diamond.

“I’m glad to be able to provide this opportunity for the kids in the area to not only learn the basic fundamentals of baseball and hang out with some of the local pro guys but also just lessons that go beyond baseball, lessons they’ll be able to take into the classroom, take into their families and take into their relationships off the field,” Hicklen said.