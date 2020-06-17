Huntsville High football hungry for playoff appearance this upcoming season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville High football team hasn’t made a trip to the playoffs since the 2017 season, so the Panthers are hungry to make that happen this year.

Even though they’re now working with a shortened off-season, these guys say they’re eady to show everyone what they’re made of this year.

“We always want to win a region championship and be in the playoffs and that’s a goal,” head coach Mark Fleetwood said. “We haven’t been in it in two years so that’s itching and and we want to work to get ourselves to do that. It’s one thing to talk about it and it’s another thing to try to prove it and so that’s our mission.”

The Panthers are on week two of summer workouts now and Fleetwood says he’s happy with the way things have been going so far.

Of course, they’re having to make adjustments to keep everyone socially distanced and follow all the new guidelines, but just being back in football mode has these guys fired up.

“I thought last week would be a lot more getting them back into the groove, but boy they came back in good spirits and in good shape and I was really proud of that,” Fleetwood said.