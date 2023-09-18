HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The upcoming season will be the 20th of Huntsville Havoc hockey and to celebrate the team released new jerseys on Monday.

Starting in 2004, the Havoc have been a staple in the Huntsville and North Alabama community.

To celebrate this anniversary the team has unveiled new jerseys for the upcoming season which feature three new logos and a new helmet.

Courtesy: Huntsville Havoc

Courtesy: Huntsville Havoc

Courtesy: Huntsville Havoc

Courtesy: Huntsville Havoc

The primary logo shows the Roman numeral version of the number 20 with the Havoc’s wolf mascot sitting on top howling. Prospt Arena is the backdrop for the logo, the Havoc’s home for the last 20 years.

The two secondary logos include a wolf claw engraved with the Roman numeral of 20 and the team’s wolf mascot howling, framed by the Roman numeral of 20.

Along with the jerseys and logos, the team will debut a new chrome helmet which the team says “reflects the past two decades and a look towards the future.”

Throughout this season, the Havoc will unveil a roster of the 20 most influential players of all time, according to the release.

This season, the Havoc will have a new coach for first time in 10 seasons as Stuart Stefan will take over after Glenn Detulleo retired following the end of last season.

Stefan is no stranger to the Havoc he has been an assistant coach with the team since 2018 after playing for the organization from 2011-2018. He was a member of the team’s SPHL championship in the 2017-2018 season.

The Havoc will begin the season on the road against Birmingham on October 20 before traveling to Evansville on October 21.

The Havoc’s home opener is set for October 27 against Pensacola at 7:05 p.m.