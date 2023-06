HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc now know who they’ll be playing in the 2023-2024 season.

The full SPHL schedule was released on Monday with all of the dates and locations set for the Havoc’s upcoming season.

Notably, the Havoc will take on in-state foe Birmingham eight times in the upcoming season and will begin the season in the Magic City on October 20.

Huntsville will also take on Pensacola eight times and will host the Ice Flyers in their first home game on October 27.

The Havoc will take on the defending SPHL champions Roanoke Railyard Dawgs seven times with four of those games set to take place in the Von Braun Center.

Traditional home games on Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas will return for the upcoming season. The Havoc will play one Sunday game on February 18.

2023-2024 Huntsville Havoc schedule:

Friday October 20, 2023 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday October 21, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville

Friday October 27, 2023 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Saturday October 28, 2023 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday November 3, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Saturday November 4, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Thursday November 9, 2023 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Saturday November 11, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville

Friday November 10, 2023 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Friday November 17, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Saturday November 18, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Wednesday November 22, 2023 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Thursday November 23, 2023 Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday November 24, 2023 Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday December 2, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Sunday December 3, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Friday December 8, 2023 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday December 9, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Friday December 15, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville

Saturday December 16, 2023 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Friday December 22, 2023 Quad City @ Huntsville

Saturday December 23, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Tuesday December 26, 2023 Evansville @ Huntsville

Friday December 29, 2023 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Saturday December 30, 2023 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Friday January 5, 2024 Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday January 6, 2024 Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday January 12, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria

Saturday January 13, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria

Sunday January 14, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria

Friday January 19, 2024 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Saturday January 20, 2024 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Friday January 26, 2024 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Saturday January 27, 2024 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Friday February 2, 2024 Huntsville @ Quad City

Saturday February 3, 2024 Huntsville @ Quad City

Friday February 9, 2024 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Saturday February 10, 2024 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Friday February 16, 2024 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday February 17, 2024 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Sunday February 18, 2024 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday February 23, 2024 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Saturday February 24, 2024 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Thursday February 29, 2024 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Friday March 1, 2024 Huntsville @ Macon

Saturday March 2, 2024 Macon @ Huntsville

Friday March 8, 2024 Evansville @ Huntsville

Saturday March 9, 2024 Evansville @ Huntsville

Friday March 15, 2024 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Saturday March 16, 2024 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday March 22, 2024 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Saturday March 23, 2024 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Friday March 29, 2024 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Saturday March 30, 2024 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Friday April 5, 2024 Macon @ Huntsville

Saturday April 6, 2024 Huntsville @ Macon

To see more information on the 2023-2024 Huntsville Havoc schedule, click here.