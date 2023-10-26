HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Friday night will mark the Huntsville Havoc’s first home game of the 2023-2024 season at Propst Arena versus the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

As of Thursday around 10:30 a.m., there were only 600 non-single seats remaining for the Havoc’s opening night.

Along with mascots “Chaos” and “Rukus,” Clay Coleman with the Havoc joined News 19 at 9:00 a.m. Thursday to talk about how excited the team is to be back.

“It’s the 20th season of the Huntsville Havoc,” Coleman said. “We really kind of take pride in the fact that… 20 years of us, we’ve been the consistent ones that have been here.”

Prior to Friday’s home opener, the Havoc will honor and pay tribute to former head coach and current Executive General Manager Glenn Detulleo.

The ceremony will take fans on a trip down memory lane to celebrate Detulleo’s accomplishments and legacy.

News 19’s Jerry Hayes will also be in attendance for his Men Wear Pink campaign. Stop by, say hi and help a great cause!

The Havoc announced new jerseys last month to celebrate the team’s 20th hockey season.

To see the Havoc’s schedule or to buy tickets, click here.