HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc have announced several changes in the past month but Monday the team announced a group of players that will be kept close to the bench for next season.

Each year teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) are allowed to protect 13 players from being signed by other teams in the SPHL.

The following Havoc players were put on the protected list for the 2023-2024:

Jamie Bucell

Kyle Clarke

Matt Doran

Jordan Fader

Robbie Fisher

Gavin Holland

Austin Martinsen

Max Milosek

Mason Palmer

Trey Phillips

Dom Procopio

Cole Reginato

Connor Russell

Notably left off the protected list is the former Havoc captain Tyler Piacentini after he retired from professional hockey this offseason and is joining the team’s coaching staff.

The Havoc will play under first-year Head Coach Stuart Stefan, who the team named head coach on May 1. Smith says he is excited to get to work and build off the protected list.

“We feel really good about the group of players we have protected,” said Havoc head coach Stuart Stefan. “We have a good mix of veterans and younger players who we believe can continue to grow and develop with our organization. We’re excited to see what this group can accomplish in the upcoming season.”

