HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc are just over three months away from the home opener on October 27 and Friday the team gave fans more reason to be excited.
The Havoc announced their 2023-2024 promotional schedule Friday which includes several theme nights, giveaways and tributes to the other minor league teams in North Alabama.
Here’s the 2023-2024 promotional schedule for the Huntsville Havoc:
- Opening Night – Friday, October 27
- Tyler Piacentini Bobblehead Night – Friday, November 3rd
- Beetlejuice Night – Saturday, November 4th
- Veteran and $3 Beer Night – Thursday, November 9th
- Outdoors Night – Friday, November 10th
- Thanksgiving Night and Teddy Bear Toss – Thursday, November 23rd
- Star Wars Night – Friday, November 24th
- Batman Night – Saturday, December 9th
- Huntsvegas Night – Saturday, December 16th
- Baby Races & Ugly Sweater Night – Friday, December 22nd
- Peanuts Holiday Game – Saturday, December 23rd
- Small Dog Races – Tuesday, December 26th
- Glow Night – Friday, January 5th
- Adult Jersey Night – Saturday, January 6th
- Melissa George Night – Saturday, January 20th
- Space Night – Friday, January 26th
- Youth Jersey Night & Chaos’ Birthday – Saturday, January 27th
- Scout Night – Friday, February 9th
- Wizard Night – Saturday, February 10th
- Team Poster Night – Sunday, February 18th
- #iHeartHSV Night – Friday, February 23rd
- Wiener Dog Races – Saturday, February 24th
- Grateful Dead Night – Saturday, March 2nd
- Trash Pandas Night – Friday, March 8th
- Huntsville City FC Night – Saturday, March 9th
- Wrestling Night – Friday, March 22nd
- The Walking Dead Night – Saturday, March 23rd
- Military Night – Friday, April 5th
The Huntsville Havoc starts the season on October 20 in Birmingham.
To see more information on the Huntsville Havoc promotional schedule, click here.