HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In an offseason filled with change for the Huntsville Havoc, another change was announced Thursday.

Stuart Stefan is taking over for longtime bench boss Glen Detulleo to lead the Havoc for their 20th season. Captain Tyler Piacentini is hanging up his skates and will join Stefan’s staff as an assistant – and now another player is retiring.

Longtime Havoc center Sy Nutkevitch will be walking away from the game of hockey, after seven years of sporting the red and black sweater.

“Nutkevitch’s retirement isn’t a surprise to those who have followed his career closely. With a great resume, the 37-year-old veteran has accomplished impressive things during his time with the Havoc. He has been a key part of the team’s success and has made history with his outstanding performances,” the Havoc said in a release Thursday.

Nutkevitch has his name written all over the Havoc record books, as the franchise record holder for most goals, assists and points. He also ranks third all-time in the Southern Professional Hockey League in assists and sixth in points.

The longtime Havoc center also was a key part in the havoc hanging those banners, playing big roles in their back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

“Wearing the Havoc jersey has been an incredible journey,” Nutkevitch said in the announcement. “I want to thank the organization, my teammates, and, most importantly, the fans who have supported me throughout the years. It’s been an honor to represent this city and be part of the Huntsville hockey family.”

Stefan praised Nutkevitch’s accomplishments in his time playing in Huntsville, stating “Sy has made a tremendous impact on our organization. He has been an exceptional leader, role model, and mentor to our younger players. He’s worked so hard to play at such a high level for so long. From playing with him to coaching him, it’s been such a pleasure to come to the rink every day with him.”