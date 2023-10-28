HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-2 in the team’s home opener on Friday night.

The Havoc, who began their 20th season on the road last week, were led by Doug Elgstam who netted a hat trick along with Eric Henderson and Phil Elgstam both scoring a goal a piece.

Before the game began, the franchise honored longtime head coach Glenn Detulleo who stepped down this spring after leading the Havoc for 11 seasons and winning two championships during his time. The franchise honored him by raising a banner with his signature flat bill hat.

The Havoc will look to go 4-0 on the season as they will travel to Pensacola Saturday.