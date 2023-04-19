HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s nothing like a sweep to start out the SPHL President’s Cup playoffs and that’s exactly what the Huntsville Havoc did in round one against the Knoxville Ice Bears, so now it’s onto the next.

For the Havoc, the next is their in-state rivals; it’ll be the battle for Bama in the semifinals as the Havoc are set to take on the Birmingham Bulls for a spot in the championship series.

This is a team the Havoc is very familiar with; they split the regular season series against the Bulls 4-4 with Birmingham winning the past three meetings, so what do the guys think they need to focus on in order to get two wins in the semis?

“They’re a high scoring team, one of the top teams in the league scoring goals so it’s a team that we’ve got to make sure we’re really sound defensively against,” said Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo. “They’ve got great goal tending so we’ve got to make sure we’re working hard around the net and we’re going to have to score some ugly goals some playoff goals. They’re a little bit inexperienced, but at the same time they play fast and they’ve got a lot of energy so that’s something we’re aware of and certainly account for.”

“They like to jump up in the play so I think for us it’s just kind of defending hard and if we defend hard we’re gonna get a lot of chances offensively,” said Havoc captain Tyler Piacentini. “I think if we just kind of stick within our systems and trust our game plan I think it’s gonna put us in a good spot.”

Game one of the semis series is on Friday, April 21 at the Pelham Civic Complex; puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and News 19 will be there continuing to bring you coverage of the Havoc’s playoff run.