HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc came alive in the third period, scoring four unanswered goals to get the 4-2 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Down 2-0 entering the final frame, the Havoc found its stride offensively. Robbie Fisher, Rob Darrar, Sy Nutkevitch and Nathan Hudgin all scored once as the Havoc pick up their fourth straight win.

The Havoc will be back in action Sunday at Evansville. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.