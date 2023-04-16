HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Following their sweep of the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Huntsville Havoc are now preparing for the SPHL President’s Cup Semifinals.

It will be the Battle of Alabama, as the Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls in the best-of-three series with a trip to the championship on the line.

Games one and three (if necessary) will be in Birmingham, while game two will be here in Huntsville at the VBC, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

To buy tickets to game two, head to the Huntsville Havoc website.