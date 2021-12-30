Huntsville Havoc take a loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears

The Huntsville Havoc entered the night on a six-game win streak and the SPHL’s top team looked to make it seven but when Knoxville comes to town, you never know what you’re going to get.

The Havoc fell 4-2 to the Ice Bears.

