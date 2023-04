KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Robbie Fisher scored the game-winner in the third period as the Huntsville Havoc got the 3-2 road win over the Knoxville Ice Bears to complete the sweep in the first round of the SPHL Presidents Cup Playoffs.

Rob Darrar and Austin Martinsen also scored for the Havoc, while Max Milosek made four saves.

The Havoc now advance to the SPHL Presidents Cup semifinals. Their next-round opponent and game times have yet to be determined.