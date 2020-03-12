Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Thursday, the Southern Professional Hockey League suspended the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, effecting the Huntsville Havoc, due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Havoc tweeted at 6:11 p.m. on Thursday that the Southern Professional Hockey League said the suspension will be “effective immediately.”
“The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future,” the Huntsville Havoc said in a release.