Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Thursday, the Southern Professional Hockey League suspended the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, effecting the Huntsville Havoc, due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Havoc tweeted at 6:11 p.m. on Thursday that the Southern Professional Hockey League said the suspension will be “effective immediately.”

BREAKING: For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the @SPHL announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.



“The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future,” the Huntsville Havoc said in a release.