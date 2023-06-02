HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc are gearing up for the 2023-2024 SPHL season as the team looks to win its first President’s Cup Trophy since 2019.

While the opponents are yet to be announced, the Havoc will play 28 home games at the Von Braun Center.

The Havoc will begin their home schedule on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m.

Traditional home games on Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas will return for the upcoming season. The Havoc will play one Sunday game on February 18.

The full schedule, including home opponents, road games, and promotions will be released later in the summer.

The full list of home games can for the Huntsville Havoc can be found here.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.