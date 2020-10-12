Huntsville Havoc release 2020-2021 schedule; first game after Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Havoc’s 2020-2021 season will just barely make it to a start in 2020.

The Havoc’s first game of the season will be Dec. 26, when they host the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. Their second game — at home against Macon on Dec. 28 — will be the last game played in 2020.

The Havoc’s season usually begins in October but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team also said Monday that seating at games will be restricted to 37 percent of capacity in order to ensure safe social distancing. Seating will be sold in “pods” of up to six seats.

The Havoc’s complete 2020-2021 schedule can be found here.