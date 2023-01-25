HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Typically after practice, athletes will grab a bite to eat or go home and relax, but the Huntsville Havoc spent their time after practice on Wednesday giving back to the community.

The Havoc players made baby blankets to take to families with babies in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital.

The team will visit the NICU ahead of Melissa George Night, which is a night where the Havoc organization raises money to help buy life saving equipment for the unit.

Melissa George Night with the Huntsville Havoc is set for Saturday, February 4 with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

Game worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with the money going to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

For a list of items that you can bring to donate at the game, click here.