HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc has named Stuart Stefan as the sixth head coach in franchise history.

Stefan is the official successor of longtime head coach Glenn Detulleo who had been with the team for 10 seasons. Detulleo announced before the season that he would step away from coaching and join the front office.

Stefan is no stranger to the Havoc he has been an assistant coach with the team since 2018 after playing for the organization from 2011-2018. He was a member of the team’s SPHL championship in the 2017-2018 season.

The 2023-2024 season will be with 20th season for the Havoc.