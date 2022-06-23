HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Since they’re currently not busy in season, the Huntsville Havoc hit the ice with some local kids this week for their annual youth skills camp.

Havoc coaches led the campers through on and off ice drills as dozens of 8 through 13 year olds in attendance learned the ropes.

While the coaches wanted to help develop their hockey skills, they also wanted to share their love of the game and let the kids enjoy themselves.

“The biggest thing is just to have fun, that’s the biggest thing we’re trying to do is just to have them out here and have some fun. We were just doing doing a drill there they get to chase us around a little bit but just trying to make them better at hockey too. Working on their skating, their stickhandling, their passing, and try to help them learn the game and grown the game a little bit,” Havoc assistant coach Stuart Stefan said.