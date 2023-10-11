HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 20th season of Huntsville Havoc hockey is quickly approaching, so the team hosted its annual media day ahead of the first puck drop of the year.

This year marked the first media day with Stuart Stefan as head coach and it was Tyler Piacentini’s first media day as a coach, not as a player. Both Stefan and Piacentini said they are excited for the season to get underway.

For fans who want to see the team in action before the season begins, on-ice training camp sessions will be open to the public at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, October 10th – 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday, October 11th – 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Thursday, October 12th – 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Sunday, October 15th – 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Monday, October 16th – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17th – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18th – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Havoc open the season on the road in Birmingham on Friday, October 20; the team’s home opener is set for Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.