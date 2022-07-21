HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Nolan Kaiser, a seven-season defenseman with the Huntsville Havoc has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the fans and the Havoc organization for the past seven seasons. Through ups and downs, highs and lows, we raised the roof, raised the standard, and raised banners together. For that, I am grateful and will cherish being a part of the Havoc family for the rest of my life” Kaiser said.

He came to the Havoc after playing for four seasons at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. since his debut in 2015 he has been a consistent goal scorer. In the team’s 20-year history Kaiser holds the record for second most points scored, 187, and penalty minutes, 555, in his 281 games played with the Havoc.

“Having played with him for three years and then coaching him for four years, it’s rare to find a player like Nolan,” said Stuart Stefan about his former teammate. “He was truly a heart and soul player who put everything he had into being a Havoc player on and off the ice.”

Kaiser was named to the First Team All-SPHL twice and played a key role in the Haov’s back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.