HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Havoc’s captain is taking on a bigger role with the team in the 2022-2023 season.

Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced Thursday that Tyler Piacentini signed on as a player-assistant coach. Piacentini was named the Havoc’s captain in January 2021.

Piacentini reached career highs in goals, assists and total points last season. He was also one of only three 30-goal scorers in the Southern Professional Hockey (SPHL).

Throughout his 225-game Havoc career, Piacentini has amassed 88 goals and 85 assists.

In his new role, Piacentini will assist with practice preparation, video breakdowns, and more.

“We’re excited to have Tyler take on a larger role in our organization,” Assistant Coach Stuart Stefan said in a statement. “He’s a true professional and his leadership is something we’re thrilled to not only have in a captain role but now a coaching role.”

The Havoc’s season opener will be on October 28, in Huntsville. This will be their 19th season in the Rocket City.