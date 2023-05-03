HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc will have another new face on their coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season.

The Havoc announced today that former captain Tyler Piacentini will be retiring from professional hockey and joining the team’s staff as an assistant coach.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have played for the Havoc for the past six seasons,” said Piacentini. “I have been fortunate to be a part of a great team and a great community. I am excited to continue my involvement with the team as an assistant coach and help the next generation of Havoc players achieve success on and off the ice.”

Piacentini was a member of the Havoc for six seasons. He played a part in helping the Havoc win back-to-back SPHL championships in 2018-2019. In 2020 Piacentini was named the team’s captain.

Overall, he ends his career with 281 regular season games played,110 goals and tallying 124 assists. In addition he tallied 27 playoff games, scoring 5 goals and recording 12 assists.

Piacentini will team up with another former Havoc player Stuart Stefan who was named head coach on May 1.

“We are thrilled to have Ty join our coaching staff,” said Stefan. “He has been an integral part of our team’s success over the past several years. I couldn’t think of a better assistant coach to start my head coaching career with.”