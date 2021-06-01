Huntsville Havoc announces 2021 Protected List

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the 13 players that the Huntsville Havoc added to the protected list for the 2021-22 season.

The Southern Professional Hockey League allows each team to protect 13 players from the final roster, giving them exclusive rights to these players for the following year. These players cannot sign as free agents with other SPHL teams; however, they are still free to sign contracts with teams in other professional leagues.

Below is the Havoc’s full protected list:

Forwards

#14 Tyler Piacentini

#19 Sy Nutkevitch

#25 Alex Berardinelli

#44 John Schiavo

#63 Tommy Besinger

#77 Rob Darrar

#78 Cole Reginato

#86 Mathieu Newcomb

Defenders

#5 Alec Brandrup

#10 Nolan Kaiser

#16 Carson Vance

#72 Dalton Skelly

Goaltender

#34 Max Milosek

Players that are not protected cannot be signed to their previous team until August 1.