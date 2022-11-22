HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For most athletes, they dream of stepping onto the glorious Olympic podium surrounded by the world’s best, hearing their country’s anthem roar through the speakers, and feeling their medal draped around their neck.

Not many try but few make it to the top.

The Merino Trampoline Academy in Huntsville saw two of its gymnasts bring home silver medals for Team USA at the 2022 Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, last week.

Cody Gesuelli and Maia Amano have been training and competing for several years–each with the hopes of going further.

For both of them, they have their eyes locked on representing Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games.