HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – March Madness will be in the Rocket City in just 60 days, as Huntsville will be the host of this year’s Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The winner of each tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, so this is a big deal for the participating schools. It’s also going to be big for the city of Huntsville. Joel Lamp, sports manager with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the projected economic impact is around $4 million.

“Our hotels are going to be filled, our restaurants are going to see fans from all over the country coming in to your favorite restaurant. We’re doing a lot of stuff to showcase what we have so that way when you come to a game, you’re able to park, walk around and experience everything that Huntsville has to offer,” Lamp said.

“This event is important for so many reasons, not only is it going to showcase Huntsville to the rest of the United States, it’s going to help with workforce development, but it’s going to be a really big first event in downtown Huntsville. We’re going to shut downtown Huntsville down in a good way, we’re going to have people everywhere, fans going to our bars and restaurants. We know college athletics is great for our downtown,” Huntsville Sports Commission executive director Mark Russell added.

The tournament runs March 12-16 at the VBC, and ticket books for the entire week are on sale now.