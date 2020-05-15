Huntsville Football looking to carry momentum from 2019 into season ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mark Fleetwood took over as the head coach of Huntsville Football in 2017. In his first season with the Panthers, he led them to their first playoff appearance in four years. In 2020, he’s hoping to lead his team back to postseason play.

Rocco DiSangro: You don’t really get a great look at your team right now aside from doing it virtually. How have you adjusted to all of this?

Mark Fleetwood: Well you know probably the most important thing through this when it happened being so unprecedented is safety. We’ve done online classes, with a we have an athletic class fourth block so of course we put a workout from day one there for them to follow and just trying to make the best of a situation.

DiSangro: A lot of people are trying to be patient right now we’re not sure if there is going to be a season but what kind of preparations are you taking right now for there to be one and what have the conversations been like between you and your staff?

Fleetwood: I’m getting to feel better of the chance to get back and of course we’ve got to take our time doing it we’ve got to get them back into condition, some weight lifting stuff going so there’s going to probably be a strong focus on that for the first few weeks or month to ensure that when we do get back out and we’re going the injury problem doesn’t arise.

DiSangro: This team last season had so much potential and you guys were on the cusp of making the postseason it didn’t happen but does this team in 2020 have what it takes to get over that hump and to get into postseason play?

Fleetwood: That’s surely our goal I was really excited with the way that we ended the year last year and we’ve got a really good senior group coming back we’ve got leaders in the crowd, our quarterback is returning and so with that I’m excited about it because these guys they’ve worked hard and this group when they were in ninth grade we made the playoffs. So they’ve got that taste in their mouth and that’s what they want to accomplish.