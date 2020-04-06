Huntsville figure skater describes COVID-19 impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Athletes all over the world are having to put their lives and normal routines on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belle Buehrle, a junior at St. John Paul II Catholic High School, has been figure skating for nine years.

She was getting ready for her first competition of the season when she found out it had been canceled. Now, she doesn’t know the next time she’ll be back on the ice.

“I can’t even explain how weird it is. It’s more than half of my life has just been taken away and I just don’t know what to do with myself,” Buehrle said. “Staying active and staying motivated is one of the big struggles that I’m seeing from a lot of people. Like, why am I getting out of my bed today and going for a lap around the neighborhood instead of just sitting here and my sweats watching Netflix? Like, why am I doing that? I’ve had those days myself, and it’s really hard to stay motivated.”

Buehrle said she doesn’t think there’s much of a bright side during this difficult time, but knowing she’s not alone through all of this helps her spirit.

“The thing that makes me feel just a little bit better is that I’m not the only one suffering. I’m not the only one who’s being held back. Everyone else that I know in the skating community is without ice,” Buehrle said. “We’re all kind of miserable, but also kind of together.”

Buehrle says she’s not sure what it’ll be like when she gets back on the ice, but she misses skating and will love getting back to the sport that she has trained so hard for.

“I’m expecting to cry a lot because I just missed it,” Buehrle said. “I really don’t know. I have no idea how it’s gonna be, but even if I have a terrible practice I’m just gonna take away from this whole experience and never take a moment on the ice for granted because it can just all be taken away from you faster than you can imagine.”