HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When Huntsville and Sparkman meet on the hardwood it usually results in must see basketball and that was the case in the 7A Area 7 Championship. Four quarters wasn’t enough to decide a winner as the game would go to overtime. In OT, the Crimson Panthers outscored the Senators for the 54-49 win.

In Cullman, the Bearcats battled with Hartselle in the 6A Area 16 Championship. Cullman would go on to win 64-48 taking the area crown. Regardless of the result, both coaches were impressed by the fight their guys showed on the court.

“I told them yesterday common people don’t do the things that they do and we’ve got a locker room full of uncommon people and it’s just a pleasure of mine to be around them, get to coach them everyday,” said Cullman head coach Stu Stuedeman. “Now they have learned how to compete every single day in practice every single day in every game.”

Hartselle might have lost, but the Tigers season continues as they shift their focus to the sub-regional round.

“Our guys fought really hard,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Keyl. “Just toughness and togetherness whatever’s asked of them they do it play really hard and the guys come to work everyday and that’s all you can ask of them and when you’ve got a great group like that you’ve got good things comin for ya.”

Check out some of the other scores from Friday night:

Girls’ Area Tournament Championships

Thru Friday, Feb. 11 results



CLASS 1A

Area 1 at McIntosh

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

McIntosh 63, Millry 18

Area 2 at Florala

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Florala 55, Pleasant Home 50



Area 3 at Georgiana

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Georgiana vs. Red Level, 5:30 p.m.



Area 4 at Choctaw County

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Choctaw County 54, Southern Choctaw 32

Area 5 at Linden

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Linden 59, University Charter School 36

Area 6 at Loachapoka

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Loachapoka 30, Barbour County 23



Area 7 at Autaugaville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Autaugaville 60, Billingsley 45Area 8 at Talladega Co. Central

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Talladega County Central 58, Wadley 54

Area 9 at South Lamar

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

South Lamar 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 25



Area 10 at Ragland

Finals, Feb. 11

Ragland 69, Jacksonville Christian 47

Area 11 at Appalachian

Finals, Feb. 11

Sumiton Christian 49, Cornerstone 37

Area 12 at Marion County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Marion County 78, Brilliant 8

Area 13 at Skyline

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Skyline 78, Valley Head 30

Area 14 at Hackleburg

Finals, Fri., Feb. 10

Belgreen 46, Hackleburg 38



Area 15 at Decatur Heritage

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Decatur Heritage 51, Lindsay Lane 17

Area 16 at Covenant Christian

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Covenant Christian vs. R.A. Hubbard,, 5:30 p.m.



CLASS 2A

Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

St. Luke’s Episcopal 58, Orange Beach 44



Area 2 at Abbeville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Cottonwood 45, Abbeville 43



Area 3

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

GW Long 85, Elba 39

Area 4 at Washington County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Washington County 50, Leroy 40



Area 5 at Luverne

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Luverne 51, Calhoun 41

Area 6 at Francis Marion

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Isabella 69, Francis Marion 57



Area 7 at Lanett

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lanett 53, Ranburne 21



Area 8 at Vincent

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Vincent 69, B.B. Comer 43



Area 9 at Midfield

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Midfield 72, Westminster-Oak Mountain 25

Area 10 at Sulligent

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sulligent 53, Aliceville 39

Area 11 at Locust Fork

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Locust Fork 57, Southeastern 36

Area 12 at Spring Garden

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Spring Garden 54, Sand Rock 40

Area 13 at Winston County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Addison 60, Winston County 45

Area 14 at Tanner

Mon., Feb. 7

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Tanner 46, Hatton 35

Area 15 at Pisgah

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pisgah 70, Ider 52



Area 16 at Lexington

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lexington 45, Mars Hill Bible 36



CLASS 3A

Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Bayside Academy 44, Cottage Hill Christian 36



Area 2 at T.R. Miller

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

TR Miller 61, Flomaton 28



Area 3 at Houston Academy

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Houston Academy 43, Wicksburg 39



Area 4 at Pike County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pike County 59, Opp 27



Area 5 at Thomasville

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Thomasville 58, Monroe County 40



Area 6 at Prattville Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Prattville Christian 45



Area 7 at Dadeville

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Dadeville 45, Reeltown 36



Area 8 at Southside-Selma

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Greensboro 54, Southside-Selma 41



Area 9 at Childersburg

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Childersburg 65, Saks 42



Area 10 at Carbon Hill

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Carbon Hill 55, Oakman 36



Area 11 at Ohatchee

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Ohatchee 60, Piedmont 51

Area 12 at Collinsville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Collinsville 61, Geraldine 56



Area 13 at Susan Moore

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 24



Area 14 at Plainview

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sylvania 40, Plainview 37



Area 15 at Phil Campbell

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Phil Campbell 64, Vinemont 49



Area 16 at Lauderdale County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Lauderdale County 64, Elkmont 28



CLASS 4A

Area 1 at Williamson

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Vigor 63, Williamson 62



Area 2 at Geneva

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Geneva 44, Straughn 19



Area 3 at Saint James

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Saint James 50, B.T. Washington 44



Area 4 at Jackson

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Jackson 58, Sumter Central 33

Area 5 at Alabama Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

LAMP 55, Alabama Christian 53



Area 6 at Bibb County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Bibb County 52, Dallas County 22



Area 7 at Northside

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Northside 55, American Christian 50



Area 8 at Fultondale

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Fultondale 58, Dora 26



Area 9 at Handley

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Anniston 50, Handley 41



Area 10 at Cherokee County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Cherokee County 69, Etowah 48



Area 11 at Good Hope

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Good Hope 67, Oneonta 37



Area 12 at Hamilton

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hamilton 48, Haleyville 22



Area 13 at St. John Paul II Catholic

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Priceville 60, St. John Paul II Catholic 45



Area 14 at New Hope

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

New Hope 55, Madison County 42



Area 15 at West Limestone

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Brooks 66, West Limestone 56



Area 16

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Deshler 62, Rogers 28



CLASS 5A

Area 1 at LeFlore

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

LeFlore 55, B.C. Rain 19



Area 2 at UMS-Wright

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

UMS-Wright 56, St. Paul’s Episcopal 38



Area 3 at Headland

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Headland 38, Carroll 29



Area 4 at Greenville

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Greenville 52, Charles Henderson 48



Area 5 at Pike Road

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Pike Road 59, Brewbaker Tech 34



Area 6 at Elmore County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Marbury 51, Elmore County 46



Area 7 at Selma

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Central Tuscaloosa 41, Selma 27



Area 8 at Talladega

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Talladega 61, Sylacauga 34



Area 9 at Pleasant Grove

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Pleasant Grove 62, Wenonah 30



Area 10 at Ramsay

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Ramsay 66, Carver-Birmingham 32



Area 11 at Alexandria

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Moody 50, Alexandria 42

Area 12 at Hayden

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Center Point 71, Hayden 67

Area 13 at Sardis

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sardis 67, Douglas 53

Area 14 at Guntersville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Guntersville 57, Fairview 41

Area 15 at West Point

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lawrence County 52, West Point 45

Area 16 at Lee-Huntsville

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Lee-Huntsville 42, East Limestone 31

CLASS 6A

Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 52, Blount 26

Area 2 at Gulf Shores

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Gulf Shores 60, Baldwin County 19

Area 3 at Park Crossing

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Park Crossing 45, Carver-Montgomery 37

Area 4 at Eufaula

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Eufaula 74, Opelika 68

Area 5 at Wetumpka

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Stanhope Elmore 48, Wetumpka 43

Area 6 at Pelham

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Pelham 56, Helena 32

Area 7 at Northridge

Wed., Feb. 9

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 51, Northridge 45



Area 8 at McAdory

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hueytown 51, McAdory 48

Area 9 at Chelsea

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Chelsea 61, Mountain Brook 55

Area 10 at Minor

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Minor 55, Jasper 47



Area 11 at Huffman

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Huffman 32, Shades Valley 16

Area 12 at Mortimer Jordan

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Mortimer Jordan 68, Clay-Chalkville 31



Area 13 at Oxford

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Oxford 53, Pell City 48

Area 14 at Hartselle

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hartselle 47, Muscle Shoals 30

Area 15 at Buckhorn

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Scottsboro 55, Fort Payne 48

Area 16 at Hazel Green

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Hazel Green 61, Athens 32

Class 7A

Area 1 at Davidson

Finals, Fri., Feb., 11

Davidson 67, Theodore 43

Area 2 at Fairhope

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Fairhope 51, Daphne 46



Area 3 at Enterprise

Mon., Feb. 7

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Dothan 45, Prattville 42



Area 4 at Auburn

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Auburn 54, Central-Phenix City 48

Area 5 at Hoover

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hoover 75, Oak Mountain 32



Area 6 at Vestavia Hills

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Vestavia Hills 71, Hewitt-Trussville 55



Area 7 at Sparkman

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sparkman 61, Huntsville 20



Area 8 at Bob Jones

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Bob Jones 57, Florence 30

BOYS’ AREA TOURNAMENT

Championship Game Results

Class 1A

Area 1 at McIntosh

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

McIntosh 78, Millry 38



Area 2 at Pleasant Home

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Pleasant Home 67, Florala 47



Area 3 at Georgiana

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Brantley vs. J.F. Shields, 7 p.m.



Area 4 at Southern Choctaw

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Southern Choctaw 33, Marengo 30

Area 5 at Keith

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Keith 69, R.C. Hatch 60



Area 6 at Loachapoka

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Loachapoka 71, Central-Hayneville 44



Area 7 at Autaugaville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Autaugaville 73, Maplesville 28



Area 8 at Winterboro

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Talladega Co. Central 61, Woodland 52



Area 9 at Pickens County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pickens County 64, South Lamar 45



Area 10 at Faith Christian

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Ragland vs. Faith Christian, 6 p.m.



Area 11 at Cornerstone

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Sumiton Christian vs. Cornerstone, 3 p.m.



Area 12 at Marion County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Meek 56, Marion County 55



Area 13 at Skyline

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Skyline 88, Valley Head 56



Area 14 at Belgreen

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Belgreen 75, Phillips 34



Area 15 at Decatur Heritage

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Decatur Heritage 76, Oakwood Adventist 62



Area 16 at Covenant Christian

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Covenant Christian vs. R.A. Hubbard, 7 p.m.



Class 2A

Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

St. Luke’s Episcopal vs. Orange Beach, 7 p.m.



Area 2 at Geneva County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Geneva County 70, Abbeville 61

Area 3 at Ariton

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

GW Long 51, Ariton 46



Area 4 at Leroy

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Clarke County 60, Leroy 49



Area 5 at Highland Home

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Highland Home 63 Calhoun 50



Area 6 at Francis Marion

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Greene County 61, Francis Marion 59



Area 7 at Lanett

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lanett 70, LaFayette 57



Area 8 at Coosa Central

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Central Coosa 43, Vincent 29



Area 9 at Midfield

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Midfield 84, Westminster-Oak Mtn 37



Area 10 at Aliceville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Red Bay 46, Aliceville 43



Area 11 at Cleveland

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Cleveland 76, Southeastern 59



Area 12 at Spring Garden

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Spring Garden 69, Sand Rock 64



Area 13 at Cold Springs

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Cold Springs 62, Addison 40



Area 14 at Tanner

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Tanner 65, Hatton 62



Area 15 at Section

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Section 77, North Sand Mountain 51



Area 16 at Sheffield

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Mars Hill Bible 62, Sheffield 53

Class 3A

Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Cottage Hill Christian 70, Mobile Christian 31



Area 2 at Hillcrest-Evergreen

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, T.R. Miller 42



Area 3 at Houston Academy

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Houston Academy vs. Wicksburg, 6 p.m.



Area 4 at Opp

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Opp 61, New Brockton 33



Area 5 at Monroe County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Excel 67, Monroe County 49



Area 6 at Montgomery Catholic

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Montgomery Academy 43, Montgomery Catholic 41



Area 7 at Dadeville

Wed., Feb. 9

Dadeville 50, Reeltown 34



Area 8 at Hale County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Southside-Selma 68, Hale County 61



Area 9 at Childersburg

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Childersburg 74, Saks 62



Area 10 at Winfield

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Winfield 57, Oakman 54



Area 11 at Piedmont

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Piedmont 59, Weaver 25



Area 12 at Geraldine

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Hokes Bluff 50, Geraldine 45



Area 13 at Brindlee Mountain

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Brindlee Mountain 51, Susan Moore 40



Area 14 at Plainview

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Plainview 80, Sylvania 49



Area 15 at Danville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Danville 53, East Lawrence 44



Area 16 at Lauderdale County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Lauderdale County 63, Clements 42

Class 4A

Area 1 at Escambia County

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Williamson vs. Escambia County, 6 p.m.



Area 2 at Straughn

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Straughn 36, Dale County 35



Area 3 at B.T. Washington

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

B.T. Washington 52, Saint James 37



Area 4 at Jackson

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Jackson def. Sumter Central, no score available



Area 5 at B.T. Washington Magnet

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Lamp 30, B.T. Washington Magnet 29



Area 6 at Bibb County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Bibb County 61, Dallas County 43



Area 7 at Holt

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Holt 69, Northside 50



Area 8 at Indian Springs

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Fultondale 58, Indian Springs 45



Area 9 at Handley

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Handley 69, Anniston 68



Area 10 at Jacksonville

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Etowah vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.



Area 11 at Oneonta

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Oneonta 73, Good Hope 60



Area 12 at Haleyville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Haleyville 80, Hamilton 68



Area 13 at Westminster Christian, Huntsville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Westminster Christian 49, Priceville 33



Area 14 at DAR

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

DAR 67, Madison County 57



Area 15 at West Morgan

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Brooks 53, West Morgan 50 (OT)



Area 16 at Central-Florence

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Deshler 76, Central-Florence 75 (OT)



Class 5A

Area 1 at B.C. Rain

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

LeFlore 48, B.C. Rain 43



Area 2 at Faith Academy

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

UMS-Wright vs. Faith Academy, 4 p.m.



Area 3 at Carroll

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Carroll 56, Headland 52

Area 4 at Charles Henderson

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Charles Henderson 37, Greenville 34

Area 5 at Pike Road

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Brewbaker Tech 76, Pike Road 72



Area 6 at Marbury

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Marbury 60, Elmore County 59



Area 7 at Sipsey Valley

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sipsey Valley 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 41



Area 8 at Sylacauga

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sylacauga 61, Central, Clay County 52



Area 9 at Wenonah

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Wenonah 39, Fairfield 38



Area 10 at Ramsay

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Ramsay 54, Leeds 43



Area 11 at Alexandria

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Moody 69, Alexandria 62



Area 12 at Center Point

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Center Point 58, Corner 38



Area 13 at Douglas

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Boaz 57, Douglas 49



Area 14 at Guntersville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Guntersville 89, Fairview, 70



Area 15 at Lawrence County

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Russellville 64, Lawrence County 46



Area 16 at Lee-Huntsville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lee-Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 47



Class 6A

Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 64, Blount 48



Area 2 at Spanish Fort

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Spanish Fort vs. Robertsdale, 6 p.m.



Area 3 at Park Crossing

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Park Crossing 72, Lee-Montgomery 55



Area 4 at Valley

Finals, Thurs., Feb. 10

Eufaula 82, Valley 50



Area 5 at Benjamin Russell

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Benjamin Russell 77, Stanhope Elmore 46



Area 6 at Pelham

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Pelham 69, Chilton County 50



Area 7 at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Thur., Feb. 10

Finals, Sat., Feb. 12

Paul Bryant vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 6 p.m.



Area 8 at Hueytown

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hueytown 47, McAdory 39



Area 9 at Homewood

Wed., Feb. 9

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Homewood 76, Mountain Brook 63



Area 10 at Minor

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Minor 54, Jasper 36



Area 11 at Huffman

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Huffman 66, Woodlawn 48



Area 12 at Pinson Valley

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pinson Valley 54, Clay-Chalkville 50



Area 13 at Springville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Oxford 57, Springville 52



Area 14 at Cullman

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Cullman 64, Hartselle 48



Area 15 at Buckhorn

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Scottsboro 60, Buckhorn 53



Area 16 at Hazel Green

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Hazel Green 81, Columbia 36



Class 7A

Area 1 at Baker

Finals, Sat., Feb., 12

Theodore vs. Baker, 1 p.m.



Area 2 at Fairhope

Finals, Thurs., Feb. 10

Fairhope 39, Murphy 36

Area 3 at Enterprise

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Enterprise 66, Jeff Davis 30



Area 4 at Smiths Station

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Smiths Station 70, Auburn 54



Area 5 at Hoover

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Oak Mountain 66, Thompson 53



Area 6 at Vestavia Hills

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Spain Park 59, Vestavia Hills 56



Area 7 at Huntsville

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

Huntsville 54, Sparkman 49



Area 8 at Bob Jones

Finals, Fri., Feb. 11

James Clemens 69, Austin 65