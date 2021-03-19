Huntsville City Schools names two new head football coaches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – High school football teams across the state are starting to get ready for the 2021 season, and for some programs that means bringing in new head coaches.

Huntsville City Schools introduced two new head coaches on Friday.

Irving McGuire will be the new head coach of the Lee Generals football team. The Huntsville native graduated from J.O. Johnson and he played college football at Stillman College, so this is really a welcome home for McGuire.

McGuire says he’s looking forward to getting to work with the Generals and hopes he can make a positive impact on the program and the community.

“It’s real big for me to really unite the family and get the community and all the stakeholders that come in the building that come in contact with our program feel valued,” McGuire said. “We want to uplift that area and just play some real good football.”

There will be a new man in charge of Grissom’s team this upcoming season; Rich Dutton will take over the Tigers’ program.

Dutton is very familiar with high school football here in North Alabama and he most recently was the head coach at Lawrence County.

Dutton led the Red Devils to four playoff appearances and he says he hopes to have that winning culture with the Tigers as well and wants to help Grissom make it back to the playoffs again.

“Everybody that I’ve asked about Grissom everybody holds them to a very high regard academically and athletically, so I feel like I’m a lucky man to be in this position,” Dutton said. “I do want to make them proud with what we do this season. They have a good group of seniors, a strong front and weight room strength wise so I think we have some pieces to put us in that consideration.”

Both coaches say they’re looking forward to working here in the Huntsville area and can’t wait for football season to get underway.